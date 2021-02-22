1-year-old child found dead inside family pool in Liberty County

article

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 1-year-old child was found dead inside a family pool on Monday afternoon.



According to a release, deputies were called out to a home on West Pine Street in the City of Daisetta, where a family reported their one-year-old girl was missing.

Authorities said, a short time later, a member of the family found the girl dead in their above-ground swimming pool.



Deputies stated when medical personnel arrived, the girl was being given CPR but she didn’t respond.

Investigators spoke to the parents who said the girl had been put down for a nap. When they checked on her about two hours later, she wasn’t in her bed.



Authorities said thinking the child had just walked away, a missing person call was made to the sheriff’s office but the child was found a short time later in the swimming pool.



An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.