70-year-old son tells Houston police he shot his mother

Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Briar Forest.

Homicide detectives responded to the 10300 block of Briar Forest after receiving a call from a 70-year-old man saying he shot his elderly mother.

Police say the call came in around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found one person dead.

They detained the 70-year-old man.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene gathering more details.