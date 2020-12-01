Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old son tells Houston police he shot his mother

Houston Police say a 70-year-old man shot and killed his 93-year-old mother in Briar Forest.

HOUSTON - Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Briar Forest.

Homicide detectives responded to the 10300 block of Briar Forest after receiving a call from a 70-year-old man saying he shot his elderly mother.

Police say the call came in around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found one person dead.

They detained the 70-year-old man.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene gathering more details. 