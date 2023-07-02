1 killed, 2 hospitalized from shooting at Bissonnet after-hours club

Authorities are looking into what caused a deadly shooting on Bissonnet overnight Sunday.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, however, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to an after-hours lounge in the 13600 block of Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

We're told three people were shot, and while their identities have not been released at this time, the victims have been described as two men and a woman.

One of the men was found dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Meanwhile, the woman was also rushed to a hospital but is said to be in good condition.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared so it's unclear what led up to the shooting or if deputies have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.