A juvenile was injured after a shooting near Northside High School in Houston.

Houston police say a 16-year-old male is suffering a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the arm south of Northside Village near Fulton Street.

According to Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, around 12:58 p.m. two officers were patrolling the area near the high school and heard gunshots.

The officers report seeing three males on the sidewalk near Dulton Street and one male was on the ground while the other two ran in opposite directions, north and southbound on Fulton.

Satterwhite says one of the officers ran to the teen on the ground to render aid and the second officer followed the male who ran south. The male was caught in a neighborhood, but the second male who ran northbound was not captured and police are still searching for him.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to police.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, officials say.

Chief Satterwhite reports they are investigating the scene, and there is no threat to the school or any students.

Two people were detained, police report, and there is no ongoing threat to the public or students at the nearby high school.

Houston ISD released a statement saying:

"A student was injured in an incident involving a gun outside Northside High School this afternoon and is receiving treatment. Police are investigating the incident. The school was temporarily on lockdown. It is now in secure mode. Students and staff in the building are safe. Their safety and wellbeing is our top priority. We are making arrangements to have additional counselors at the school this afternoon. Marshall Middle School and Ketelsen Elementary School are also in secure mode this afternoon because of police activity in the area. Students and staff at those schools are safe."