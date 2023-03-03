1 injured in industrial accident in south Houston

article

One person has been taken to the hospital following an industrial accident in south Houston on Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said the accident occurred on the 12500 block of Amelia Drive.

Officials said preliminary information revealed a civilian was injured after an estimated 10,000 pound bar trapped their legs.

Authorities said the victim has been freed and was on the way to the hospital.

No other details have been released as to how the accident occurred.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.