Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
13
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:12 AM CDT until TUE 3:12 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:07 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:43 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:15 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County

Shots fired near George Floyd Square, 1 in critical condition

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
George Floyd Square shots fired article

Shots were fired about a block away from George Floyd Square Tuesday morning. (AP )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Shots were fired near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis Tuesday morning, the same area where people are beginning to gather to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. 

Around 10:09 a.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue South on a report of the sound of shots fired, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. National and local media in the area covering the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death also heard the shots and took cover.  

Officers learned a suspect vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.  

A short time later, a victim showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they are in critical condition, but expected to survive, according to Elder.  

Elder said this is "evolving incident." No additional information was released.  

In the year since Floyd’s death, the intersection where he was killed—38th and Chicago—has become an international memorial to Floyd and a gathering place for the community. The intersection, now known as George Floyd Square, remains closed to traffic.  

A daylong celebration at George Floyd Square honoring Floyd's life on the anniversary of his death scheduled to start at 1 p.m.  