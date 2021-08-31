Husband, wife hospitalized after apartment fire in Pasadena

article

A husband and wife were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Pasadena on Tuesday morning.

The Pasadena Fire Department and the Houston Fire Department were at the scene of the 3-alarm fire in the 3600 block of S. Shaver Street near S. Allen-Genoa Road.

According to Pasadena FD, the wife sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Officials say the husband was also hospitalized with burns to 30 percent of his body.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it started on the first floor and then spread to the second floor and into the attic.