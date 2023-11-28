1 dead in Houston apartment fire on Dunlap, cause under investigation

One person has been confirmed dead in an apartment fire in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, units were called out to a fire on the 6500 block of Dunlap Street.

Authorities say one person has died and another has been taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Officials said they arrived to find one victim trapped in a balcony, and they extended a 35-foot ladder to rescue him. Sadly, the man's dog wasn't saved.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire to just one unit and about 85 firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.