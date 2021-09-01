1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on SH 225 in Pasadena

article

Authorities say one person has died in a crash on SH 225 in Pasadena on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Richey Road.

Life Flight responded to transport the injured motorist to the hospital, but the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic was shut down in both directions while Life Flight landed, but the westbound lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

