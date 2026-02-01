1 dead, child hospitalized after fatal crash on Gulf Freeway

article

The Brief A man died early Sunday after his disabled SUV was struck by a truck on the northbound Gulf Freeway in Houston. A 9-year-old girl riding in the back of the truck was hospitalized; her current medical condition has not been released. The truck driver showed no signs of impairment, and Houston police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.



A man was killed, and a young girl was injured early Sunday morning, after a disabled vehicle on the Gulf Freeway led to a fatal crash in northbound lanes, Houston police said.

What we know:

Police said a Dodge Durango struck a wall and became disabled, coming to a stop in the roadway with two occupants inside.

The male driver got out of the vehicle and was standing beside it in another lane when a Chevrolet truck approaching from behind was unable to avoid him after the vehicle in front swerved. The man was struck by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A girl, about 9 years of age, who was seated in the back of the Chevrolet truck was injured and taken to a local hospital. Her condition remains unknown.

The driver of the Chevrolet showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

What's next:

The investigation is being handled by the Houston Police Department’s Special Operations Traffic unit.