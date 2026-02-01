1 dead, child hospitalized after fatal crash on Gulf Freeway
HOUSTON - A man was killed, and a young girl was injured early Sunday morning, after a disabled vehicle on the Gulf Freeway led to a fatal crash in northbound lanes, Houston police said.
What we know:
Police said a Dodge Durango struck a wall and became disabled, coming to a stop in the roadway with two occupants inside.
Courtesy: Robert Balli
The male driver got out of the vehicle and was standing beside it in another lane when a Chevrolet truck approaching from behind was unable to avoid him after the vehicle in front swerved. The man was struck by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A girl, about 9 years of age, who was seated in the back of the Chevrolet truck was injured and taken to a local hospital. Her condition remains unknown.
Courtesy: Robert Balli
The driver of the Chevrolet showed no signs of impairment, according to police.
What's next:
The investigation is being handled by the Houston Police Department’s Special Operations Traffic unit.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Houston Police Department.