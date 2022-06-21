1 dead after house fire in SW Harris County, officials say

One person is dead after a house fire in southwest Harris County, authorities say.

According to the Community Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court in the Westwind neighborhood.

The fire department says the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, initial information indicates one person has died.

The fire marshal’s office has responded to the scene. No information has been released about the cause of the fire at this time.