1 dead after explosion, fire at Tomball home

Authorities say one person has died after an explosion and a fire at a home in Tomball.

Firefighters and police responded to a report of an explosion in the 200 block of Vernon Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the home fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get a bulk of the flames knocked down.

Initial information suggests it was caused by some type of gas explosion.

Authorities say a man who lives at the home is unaccounted for.

The fire department says human remains were found after the fire was extinguished, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identity.