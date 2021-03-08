1 dead after crash with suspected intoxicated driver in west Harris County

One person died in a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver early Monday morning in west Harris County, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Westpark and S Highway 6.

According to Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, the suspect was traveling down Highway 6 at a high rate of speed as the victim was leaving a gas station. The two vehicles collided.

Teare says the victim’s vehicle went into a ditch, and the driver died at the scene.

The other vehicle stopped on the roadway, and a deputy detained the driver. Teare says the driver showed signs of intoxication, and he has accepted a charge of intoxication manslaughter on the driver.

A sample of the suspect’s blood will be tested to confirm if he was intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

