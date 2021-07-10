Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:24 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:01 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:28 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:08 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 3:40 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

1 dead, 3 others seriously injured following boat crash in Lake Conroe

By
Published 
Montgomery
FOX 26 Houston
article

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A boat ride in Lake Conroe overnight Saturday claimed one person's life and seriously injured three others, officials say. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities were called out around 3 a.m. about a boat crash that slammed into April Plaza Marina before landing on a golf course with at least four people on board. 

Several law enforcement officials from Montgomery County as well as the Fire Department came out to assist with the rescue and found three people in serious condition and one missing. 

About an hour later, officials say they found the fourth victim in the water and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

None of the victims have been identified, but investigators said the person who died was a man, who looked to be in his 50's. 

It's unclear what caused the boat crash, as of this writing, however, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens will continue the investigation and FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP