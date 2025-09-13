1 dead, 2 injured after large fight breaks out in west Harris County

article

The Brief A large fight in northwest Harris County sent three people to the hospital. Constable deputies said one of those people later died. Deputies were called to the 18800 block of Trinity Star Drive.



Three people were taken to the hospital where one later died after a large fight broke out in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputy constables from Precinct 5 were called to the 18800 block of Trinity Star Drive after reports of a large fight.

Deputies said three people were taken to the hospital, where one person later died.

Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives were called to assist in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Constable deputies did not say if any arrests were made.