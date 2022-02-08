1 dead, 2 hurt after dozens of shots fired during gathering in N. Harris Co.

One person died and two were taken to the hospital after dozens of shots were fired while a crowd was gathered in a parking lot in north Harris County, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there was possibly a party going on at the location, and a large gathering of people were outside in the parking lot.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out in the parking lot in the 800 block of Dunson Glen Drive, and then the shooting started.

Authorities say multiple guns were fired at the scene including an assault rifle. So far, over 49 rounds were recovered.

Other property and vehicles were damaged during the shooting. People scattered in all directions when the shots rang out.

When deputies arrived, they were able to locate two individuals shot inside a grey Dodge Charger at the intersection of Ella and Kuykendahl. Another victim was located at the parking lot of Dunson Glen.

All three were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of them was pronounced dead.

"A very dangerous situation with the number of shots that were fired. We're told that one was possibly an assault rifle that was fired here at this location just adjacent to these apartments. So it's a real dangerous situation where others could have been injured," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

So far, no arrests have been made. At least one weapon was recovered from the scene.

If you have any information you can contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.