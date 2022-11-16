1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston

article

A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and shooting in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department is investigating in the 6300 block of Gay Street.

According to police, a woman was fatally stabbed inside of a home around 10 a.m. A man in the house was also stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Police say a possible male suspect was found with gunshot wounds nearby in the 100 block of Delaney Street. He was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation at the scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.