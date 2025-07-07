1 dead, 1 injured at South Central Houston house party shooting

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and a 19-year-old man wounded at a party on Delano Street in Houston. Officers found the deceased victim unresponsive at the scene, while the second victim drove himself to a hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene, and police are asking for the public's help with information.



An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and another man wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting in Houston, police said.

Deadly shooting at Houston house-party

What we know:

Houston Police Department officers were called to a shooting report at 3018 Delano Street around 1:15 a.m. They found the 18-year-old lying unresponsive on the side of the road. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers learned a 19-year-old man had also been shot and drove himself to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

Witnesses told detectives both victims had attended a party nearby at a short-term rental. The unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The injured 19-year-old's identity has also not been released.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

What you can do:

HPD Homicide Division Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.