Authorities say one person has died and another was hospitalized after shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Barren Springs near Ella Blvd.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one person died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.