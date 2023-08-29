Xochi - HRW

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Ruben and Katie  visit with Xochi Exec Chef/owner Hugo Ortega
 

Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez visit with the award winning Chef Hugo Ortega. at Xochi and look at some of the items on the HRW menu this year. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1- September 4 and benefits the Houston Food Bank

1777 Walker St Houston

HRW MENU
 

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

