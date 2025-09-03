Vision impaired kids gifted life-changing devices through UH College of Optometry

The Brief University of Houston College of Optometry partners with Sight Savers America. They're providing cutting-edge vision technology to visually impaired children. This empower children beyond traditional glasses or contacts.



Dozens of children who are blind or severely visually impaired are receiving high-tech devices that allow them to read, write, and see images at home, thanks to a partnership between the University of Houston College of Optometry.

The patients qualified financially to receive the free devices. They met up with the experts at University of Houston Center for Sight Enhancement (UH Low Vision and Vision Rehabilitation Clinic) and were trained while Sight Savers America provides the equipment.

Sight Savers America helping kids see

The backstory:

This initiative is available because of funding from the William Stamps Farish Foundation, John S. Dunn Foundation, Albert and Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation, Houston Delta Gamma Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, and Vispero.

PREVIOUS REPORT FROM MELISSA WILSON: New IVF protocol offered in Texas provides hope to families

During the clinic, Sight Savers America’s staff, along with fourth-year students from the University of Houston College of Optometry, train each child on all functions and capabilities of their new equipment before they take it home that day.

What they're saying:

"We're providing children with devices that are life-changing," says Dr. Andy Archila. "Our mission is to address unmet eyecare and vision needs," Dr. Dawn DeCarlo went on to say.

"It will make me feel good because first of all, I'm not going to have to hunch over and squint at the paper," says 11-year-old Zoe Romero.

"When we have kids with vision loss or impairment, that can't be corrected by any other means, they need devices like this," explains Dr. Swati Modi.

Local perspective:

Buddy Keagan is one of 30 children who are now able to read at home, a dream come true for him and his family.

Why you should care:

This program not only transforms the lives of visually impaired children but also provides invaluable training opportunities for future optometrists at UH.

HEALTH: Two Klein ISD siblings diagnosed with tuberculosis, district confirms

How much is the program?

By the numbers:

Depending on the equipment, it can cost anywhere from $1,100 up to $3,800 and is not covered by insurance. Almost a third of kids with vision impairment don't graduate from high school, but these tools aim to change that statistic.

University of Houston College of Optometry partnership with Sight Savers America

What's next:

Sight Savers America will continue to provide follow-up, maintain and repair the equipment, and assess the impact on the children's activities and quality of life.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit UH School of Optometry website and https://sightsaversamerica.org