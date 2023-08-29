The Grove - HRW

Expand / Collapse search

Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with Ryan Williams the Chef de Cuisine at The Grove

 
 

Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez visit The Grove in downtown Houston, The restaurant is offering a 4-course $55 dinner menu and a 2-course $25 lunch menu For Houston Restaurant Weeks. Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank and runs through September 4, 2023 More restaurants. menus, food and information at kriv.fox.hrw

HRW MENU

 1611 Lamar St

713-337-7321

The Grove is offering a $55 4- course dinner and a 2-course lunch for $25

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

