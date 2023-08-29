Expand / Collapse search

Ostia - HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez check out the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at Ostia. with Owner/Exec Chef Travis McShane.
 

Ostia- HRW

Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez take a look at the Houston Restaurant Weeks offerings from Ostia. Houston Restaurant Weeks continues through September 4th and benefits the Houston Food Bank More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our YouTube channel.

HRW MENU

Address of restaurant: 2023 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank.

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks

To win an exciting Culinary Experience for you and 3 friends from BMW Click Here