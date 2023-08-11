Expand / Collapse search

Lees Den - HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Ruben and Katie visit Lees Den Wine Bar in the Village and with Executive Chef Maria Gonzalez sample some of the offerings on the HRW $39 3- course menu this year.

Lee's Den

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Lees Den Wine Bar in the Village (2424 Dunstan) and taste some of the offerings on the $39 3-course dinner menu. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs Now through September 4, 2023 and benefits the Houston Food Bank. The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the country and serves an 18 county area in southeast Texas For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7. Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Image 1 of 8

Heirloom Tomato Salad - Lees Den

Lees Den

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005
HRW Menu

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank. For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks