JP Shellnutt continues intense stroke recovery, credits friends for recovery

J.P. Shellnutt suffered a major stroke five years ago that left him partially paralyzed on his left side. He spent months hospitalized and has since undergone years of physical and occupational therapy at TIRR Memorial Hermann Kirby Glen in Houston.

Former actor suffers stroke

The backstory:

Shellnutt was hospitalized for roughly three months following his stroke, then transitioned into long-term outpatient therapy. Five years later, he continues regular sessions and incorporates therapy into his daily routine.

Once confined to a wheelchair and unable to move his fingers, Shellnutt has lost about 100 pounds and gradually regained strength and hand function through consistent therapy and emerging treatments.

What they're saying:

"I was in a wheelchair for a long time. My fingers couldn’t move at all. I’m thankful for my physical therapists. I’ve learned you've got to keep your head up and just keep doing therapy, or you’re not going to better," says JP Shellnutt.

"J.P. has been a really fun patient to work with. He’s motivated, and he is always down to do all my creative ideas and the hard things," says Taylor Ysaguirre, his Occupational Therapist at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

"My friends, actors Billy Bob Thornton, Téa Leoni, Robert Duvall, and Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top have been incredibly supportive. They even held fundraisers to help me get important stem cells not covered by insurance," Shellnutt says. He went on to tell us about the special cane that he has used since his stroke. "Téa Leoni sent it to me, and it is perfect, helps me stay balanced."

What's next:

Shellnutt plans to continue therapy indefinitely, viewing recovery as a permanent part of daily life rather than a finish line.

Stroke recovery

Stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability but evolving rehabilitation techniques and technology are expanding what long-term recovery can look like.

Stroke recovery often takes years. Shellnutt’s progress highlights how persistence, mindset, and access to advanced therapy can continue to improve quality of life years after a stroke.

Shellnutt sets daily therapy reminders.

Local perspective:

Therapists at TIRR Memorial Hermann Kirby Glen say Shellnutt’s goals go beyond basic tasks, including returning to hobbies like skeet shooting and wearing cowboy boots.

What you can do:

Learn the signs of stroke, seek immediate medical care, and understand that recovery is often measured in years, not months.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about stroke rehabilitation and Vivistim therapy at memorialhermann.org.