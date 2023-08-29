Hughie's Tavern and Grille- HRW

Continuing the celebration of Houston Restaurant Weeks, Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez visit Hughie's Tavern and Grille and Managing Partner Paul Pham highlights dished from the HRW menu





HRW MENU



Located at: 1802 West 18th St in Houston the restaurant is open M-W: 11am-9pm Th-Sat: 11am-10pm Sun: Closed

Follow Hughie's Tavern at IG: hughieshouston and FB: Hughie's Houston

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

