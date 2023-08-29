Expand / Collapse search

Hughie's Tavern and Grille- HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Continuing the celebration of Houston Restaurant Weeks, Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez visit Hughie's Tavern and Grille and Managing Partner Paul Pham highlights dished from the HRW menu

 
 

Hughie's Tavern - HRW

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone check out the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at Hughie's Tavern More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our YouTube channel.

HRW MENU
 

Located at: 1802 West 18th St  in Houston the restaurant is open M-W: 11am-9pm  Th-Sat: 11am-10pm  Sun: Closed

Follow Hughie's Tavern at IG: hughieshouston and FB: Hughie's Houston

 For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks

To win an exciting Culinary Experience for you and 3 friends from BMW Click Here