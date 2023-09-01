Body contouring: New technology treatment aims to melt cellulite with microwave technology

A new type of technology works differently than anything to zap cellulite and tighten skin at the same time. We caught up with a few ladies who just stopped by a med spa on their lunch break for a fresh, new, and smoother look.

Crystal Rodriguez is 45-years-old and seeking treatments at Renew Body Contouring and Med Spa to remain looking as youthful as possible. "The age that I'm reaching, you just start to see changes in your body, and I wanted to start now so that I can get ahead of it before it gets ahead of me," says Crystal.

Jennifer Hogue is a nurse practitioner with Renew in Houston and Solace MedSpa in Baytown and is impressed with her patients' results.

"This particular device is a little bit different than your normal body contouring devices that have been known to just only reach about 30% of that hypodermis layer. This one is actually going all the way down at 80% into that hypodermis to tighten the skin, kill fat, as well as help with skin crepe-iness, and laxity, and cellulite," explains Hogue.

It's called Ondasculpt by Sentient. Treatments take place once a month and it typically takes two to four treatments. Renew owner, Katina Kearns believes it's a sophisticated system. "So, we're really excited about this device. It's a new technology that's come into the United States via France and Italy," explained Kearns. "It's been around there for quite a long time. It got an FDA approval for cellulite reduction (in the U.S.) because it actually gets hot enough to melt the septic bands but without damaging anything else around it."

Rachel Feloni can't believe the difference in her abdomen, after only a month. "It was my stomach! It's like workout, workout, workout, but you know, babies and just things just don't go back to the way that they used to be. I work out every day on a Peloton. So, it was like the same results, but nothing was nothing was getting flatter on my stomach. I think that it got to the point where I had to do something if I wanted the result that I needed," says Rachel.

"For mommy bellies, it's such a wonderful thing. I can get rid of the fat, and I can tighten the skin at the same time that most moms can't see from working out no matter how hard they try," states Kearns. She also says the treatment works for men to help tone their bodies.

Patients tell us it's more effective than they ever imagined. "I didn't expect it! They say eight to 10 weeks (for results), but 3 1/2 weeks later, we were doing before and after pictures, it was really big! Even my husband said, money well spent," laughs Feloni.

Both ladies say, in this case, the old saying 'no pain, no gain' does not apply, since they found the procedure to be painless. "It actually feels cool, and it does not hurt. There's no pain at all. It's very relaxing," says Rodriguez.

Kearns also says it's more affordable than many other procedures. "The price is much less expensive than doing liposuction, something like that. You're looking at sometimes around $500 per treatment, so much more affordable, definitely than a lot of the other devices that are on the market and long-lasting permanent results," Kearns explains.

Both ladies also say they feel more comfortable in their skin now! "My bikinis are getting smaller and smaller. I'll put it that way," says a laughing Rodriguez. "It feels really good to be in a bathing suit, it just feels like you're back, I'm so glad I did it, I really am," echoes Feloni.

We tried to dig up some cons for you, as well. Kearns says it's important to note that when you first start cellulite reduction, skin can sag for a few weeks, but then tighten up over five weeks. Also, results typically take six to 12 weeks for full results, so for anyone wanting to do this for a certain event, plan well in advance. It will also require a proper diet and exercise to help maintain the results.

