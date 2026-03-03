76-year-old says Texas Children's Hospital saved her from advanced heart failure

The Brief A 75-year-old woman in advanced heart failure found specialized care at Texas Children’s Hospital. She was born with a congenital heart defect and had prior open-heart surgery. Doctors treated her on a dedicated adult congenital heart floor that opened five years ago at TCH. After weeks of prehabilitation and surgery, she says she feels "amazing" and has her life back.



Catherine Martin was born with a congenital heart defect, a hole in the wall separating the chambers of her heart. She underwent open-heart surgery years ago, but over time that repair began to fail. Her valves started leaking, fluid built up and by the time she arrived in Houston she was in advanced heart failure.

After moving from Louisiana following her husband’s death, Martin sought care at Texas Children’s Hospital, where physicians strengthened her body through cardiac prehabilitation before replacing two valves, repairing her defect again and implanting a pacemaker. She spent weeks recovering and has since returned to an active life.

Martin lived with worsening symptoms for about 20 years. Her breathing became so limited she struggled to walk down her hallway or check her mail. After relocating to Houston to be closer to her daughter, she was referred to Texas Children’s Hospital. Following weeks of monitored strengthening, surgeons performed open-heart surgery. Days later, she was back on her feet. She recently celebrated her 76th birthday feeling stronger than she has in years.

Texas Children’s Hospital has served pediatric patients for more than 70 years. Five years ago, it opened a dedicated floor for adults born with congenital heart defects. Advances in pediatric heart care mean most children with these conditions now survive into adulthood, but they require lifelong specialized treatment. The hospital now treats about 6,000 adult congenital heart patients each year.=

"It reached a point where I couldn’t get down the hallway to check my mail. It was hard to get out to the car to do anything. I couldn’t exercise because I couldn’t breathe. It just became a very difficult way of living," says Catherine Martin. "I thought when they referred me that they had made a mistake, to be honest with you," she adds

"I feel awesome. I just feel amazing. I can go anywhere I want to go now," Catherine shares.

"I think it's still not well known that we have this really large adult congenital heart program and a one-of-a-kind dedicated floor and unit to take care of these patients," Dr. Peter Ermis said.

Congenital heart disease

More adults are living decades beyond childhood heart defects, creating a growing need for specialized programs designed specifically for congenital heart survivors.

Nationally, survival rates for children born with congenital heart disease have dramatically improved. That success story has shifted the medical landscape, with more adults than children now living with congenital heart conditions.

Patients born with heart defects are encouraged to seek care from programs specializing in adult congenital heart disease. Ask your primary doctor for a referral if symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling or fatigue worsen.

Houston is home to one of the largest adult congenital heart programs in the region, offering a dedicated inpatient unit tailored to patients who were born with heart defects.

