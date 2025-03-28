How to save on auto insurance, car repairs if tariffs are imposed

The Brief Auto insurance rates could climb 8% under proposed auto import tariffs, reports Insurify. Average premiums could rise from $2300 a year to $2500. Drivers have many options to reduce auto insurance rates.



President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts. Industry experts expect the move to increase the price of cars and repairs, as well as auto insurance.

Auto tariffs may impact auto insurance

By the numbers:

Insurers base rates on the cost to replace or repair vehicles.

Analysts with Insurify say the tariffs could drive up auto insurance rates by 8%, from an average of $2300 a year to $2500 a year.

Tips to save on auto insurance

What you can do:

We asked the executive editor of CarInsurance.com, Laura Longero, for ways drivers can try to cut down on their auto insurance costs.

She says the first step is to shop around for a lower rate every six months.

"Just get quotes from at least three companies to make sure you’re saving money. Any time your circumstances change: you get married, you get a different car, you buy a house or move. Every insurance company has a different proprietary rate and those factors can significantly change your rate from company to company," Longero explained.

For those with teen drivers, she suggests including them in the family policy, not a separate policy for the teen, and again, to shop around.

"Adding a teen driver can skyrocket your rates. One company might charge you more for that teen driver than another company," said Longero.

She suggests these other steps to cut auto insurance premiums:

Ask about telematics . Some insurers can put a device in your vehicle that monitors driving behavior and offer lower rates for good driving

Bundle with home or other types of insurance

Ask about discounts

Raise your deductible

Drop coverage you don't need

If you have a AAA membership, you may not need coverage for a rental car

Avoid tickets and take a defensive driving course to have any points removed from your record

Ask for mileage-based coverage if you don't drive very much

And keep your credit score as high as possible.