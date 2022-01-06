Still time to save: 30-year mortgage refinance rates hold steady | Jan. 6, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Jan. 6, 2022, which are a mixed bag compared to yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held steady for two key rates and rose for two others.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 3.000%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, up from 2.500%, +0.125

Homeowners interested in refinancing into a 30-year mortgage have another opportunity for savings today, as rates for that term held steady since yesterday. Refinancing into a 30-year term could allow homeowners to lower their interest rate and monthly payment, but may also increase the total amount of interest they pay over the life of the loan. A better deal might be a 15-year refinance — rates for this term have held steady for three consecutive days.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.375%. This is the same as yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.125%. This is up from yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduce total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is up from yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

Are refinance rates higher than purchase rates?

Refinance rates are generally higher than rates for new mortgages to buy a house. Here are some factors that influence the higher rates:

Risk — A borrower who refinances into a shorter term to get a lower interest rate and pay off their loan sooner may end up with a higher monthly payment. That higher payment could translate into an elevated risk of default. Likewise, in cash-out refinances, the borrower’s debt-to-income ratio rises — and possibly their risk of defaulting.

Revenue — A lender may be able to make more money off a purchase loan than a refinance. Many homebuyers choose longer terms for purchase mortgages, which come with higher interest rates. Refinancing into a shorter term and/or lower interest rate reduces the amount of interest the lender makes over the life of a loan.

Costs — Refinancing a mortgage comes with many of the same closing costs you’ll face when you take out a new mortgage, such as an appraisal, attorney fees and more. Closing on a refinance also has costs for the lender. But whereas the lower interest rate and shorter term you get with a refinance benefits you financially, the lender will make less in interest over the life of the refinanced loan.

Your credit — Hopefully, your credit continues to improve once you become a homeowner. But that’s not always the case for everyone. A homeowner whose credit score has actually fallen since they initially bought the house may look like a bigger risk to lenders — who may charge a higher interest rate to offset the perceived risk.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

APR vs. interest rate: What’s the difference?

When you’re shopping for a mortgage or refinance loan, you’ll see the terms APR and interest rate arise often. They’re similar but not interchangeable.

The interest rate is the cost the lender will charge annually to loan you money. Annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the interest rate and other fees and charges attached to your loan.

Generally, APR gives you a better picture of the true cost of a loan since it takes into account all the costs associated with borrowing money. For a mortgage or refinance, those costs can include discount points, fees and other charges.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll usually be able to find the interest rate on the first page of your loan estimate, and the APR later in the document listed under "comparisons."

