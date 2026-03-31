League City dog groomer arrested on animal cruelty charge after Goldendoodle’s death

article

The Brief Lisa Pfund, 56, was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. Police say she was charged following the death of a dog that had been dropped off at a League City facility for grooming. Her bond was set at $50,000.



A dog groomer in League City has been arrested following the death of a Goldendoodle earlier this year.

League City police say Lisa Pfund, 56, of Seabrook, was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal – a third degree felony. Her bond was set at $50,000.

The backstory:

According to police, officers were called to a boarding and grooming facility in League City on Jan. 30 in reference to a dead 5-year-old Goldendoodle. Police say the dog’s owner had taken him to the facility for grooming.

An investigation was conducted, including multiple subpoenas, interviews and a review of surveillance video.

Police say the investigation determined that the dog’s death resulted from negligence while in the care of its groomer, Pfund.

A warrant was issued for Pfund’s arrest on Feb. 24. Authorities say they tried to find her at her house multiple times, but they eventually took her into custody at a Webster motel on March 30.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide details on what happened to the dog.