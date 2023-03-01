Today's standout mortgage deal? 15-year rates fall to 6.25 percent | Mar. 1, 2023

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Mar. 1, 2023, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for one key term and remained unchanged for three other terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Mar. 1, 2023.

What this means: Mortgage rates for home purchases edged down today for 15-year rates, while rates for all other terms held steady. Borrowers who want a smaller monthly mortgage payment may want to consider 30-year rates, which have held steady for three straight days. But borrowers who want to minimize interest costs will find greater interest savings with 10- or 15-year rates. Buyers may want to lock in a low rate today while rates for all repayment terms are still under 7%.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen for one key term and remained unchanged for three other terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Mar. 1, 2023.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates edged up today for 15-year terms, while rates for all other repayment terms held steady. Still, homeowners will find greater interest savings with 15-year rates, which remain the lowest available at 5.875%. But homeowners who want to refinance into a longer repayment term may want to consider a 20-year refinance. At 6%, a 20-year term offers a desirable blend of a relatively low rate and smaller monthly payments.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How much can I borrow for a mortgage?

It’s critical to have an idea of how much you can afford to borrow for a mortgage before you begin home shopping or make an offer on a house.

Generally, the 28/36 rule is a good measure of how much you can afford to borrow without strapping your finances. The rule states that your mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, shouldn’t be more than 28% of your gross monthly income. And all your debts, including your mortgage and other monthly expenses like car and student loan payments, shouldn’t exceed 36% of your gross monthly income.

For example, if your gross monthly income is $6,250 (annual salary of $75,000), you should be able to afford a monthly payment of $1,750. And your total monthly debt load shouldn’t exceed $2,250.

A general rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t take out a mortgage that’s two to two and half times your gross annual income. So in the above scenario, the maximum you should borrow to buy a house would be $187,500.

Ultimately, lenders determine how much you can afford to borrow by weighing your income, debt, assets, credit and other financial factors.

