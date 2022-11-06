Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion

Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to USA Today.

The cash value has risen to $929.1 million.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months.

The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with the Powerball of 20. The Powerplay multiplier was 3x, according to Powerball.com.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

The payout has reached this level after 40 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

