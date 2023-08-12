Burger King cook who didn't miss work for 27 years gets $400K in online donations to retire after viral post

A Burger King employee received almost half a million dollars through GoFundMe in response to a video of him commemorating 27 years without missing a day of work, a feat that many felt his company did not appropriately celebrate.

Kevin Ford, who works as a cashier and cook inside the Burger King location at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, went viral last year after he posted a video on TikTok celebrating the milestone of 27 years of work without calling in sick or missing time.

In the video, Ford is holding a plastic bag of gifts from his employer that included a movie ticket, candy, pens, keychains, a Starbucks cup and other items.

The video went viral over the past year with a lot of commenters pointing out that the gifts seemed cheap and suggesting he deserved more of a reward.

In response to the comments, Ford’s daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for her dad’s retirement.

"He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago," Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe Page. "Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren."

Seryna later posted that Ford was able to visit his grandchildren as a result of the generous outpouring of support.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe page has raised $408,000 for the Las Vegas Burger King employee.

Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

