Houston woman develops Cognitive Busy Box to help families dealing with dementia

The Brief Amanda Bailey was inspired by her mother's battle with Alzheimer's to create a Cognitive Busy Box to help families connect with loved ones suffering from dementia. The Cognitive Busy Box includes tools to help reduce anxiety and foster connections. Geriatric Nurse practitioner Ana Paola Mendez supports the initiative, noting its positive impact on patients at the geriatric clinic where she works.



Amanda Bailey's mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in her 60s, prompting Amanda to explore therapeutic approaches. Her Cognitive Busy Box includes items like fidget tools and reminiscence therapy aids.

Bailey switched careers from the oil and gas industry to dementia care and ended up developing The Cognitive Busy Box as a portable solution for families.

What is The Cognitive Busy Box?

The Cognitive Busy Box includes various items backed by scientific research, such as texture mats and lava lamps, which help reduce anxiety and improve focus.

It's a great tool for families caring for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, especially those seeking meaningful ways to connect and reduce anxiety for their loved one.

The backstory:

Amanda discovered reminiscence therapy when her mother became non-verbal, finding that sharing pictures and stories helped maintain a connection. She noticed it also helped children connect with her, as they were also drawn to items in the Cognitive Busy Box.

Anna Paola Mendez is a nurse practitioner who specializes in helping the elderly. She has witnessed her dementia patients get relief from stress and enjoy the Cognitive Busy Box.

What they're saying:

"I realized there was a really big gap and need, especially for people taking care of their loved ones at home and want to continue to take care of their loved ones with advanced dementia at home, they were really running into roadblocks - of what do I do that's meaningful for them," Amanda questioned. She describes what's in the box.

"Fidget tools, reminiscence therapy, occupational therapy, items that can all be used to reduce anxiety and provide a connection between the person facilitating it and the person who has advanced dementia. It's a great way to kind of reduce that noise that happens around people with dementia. I thought I needed something that something that was portable - something that can go to the restaurant with the family," she describes.

"I have found the cards are the most amazing. They really react to the cards, because it really distracts them! It really brings down their anxiety! It activates a different part of the brain, the parasympathetic nervous system," Ana explains.

She goes on to explain how it's backed by science. "In medicine, everything has to be evidence-based. What does that say? Research is behind it. They've actually looked into a particular group of people; they have compared it. They've done pre and post and they have objective and subjective data to back these products up."

Impacts of Alzheimer's

By the numbers:

According to the Alzheimer's Association, almost 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

Big picture view:

Amanda and Ana aim to empower families with tools that enhance the quality of life for those with dementia, providing evidence-based solutions to common challenges.

Dig deeper:

For more information on the Cognitive Busy Box, visit www.thecognitivebusybox.com. Amanda also runs a business called Help for My Parents, offering resources for elder care, living arrangements, and medical care for family members with dementia. More details can be found at www.helpformyparents.com.

Ana Paola Mendez started a group called Joy of Living Club to support lonely seniors. More information is available at www.joyoflivingclub.com.