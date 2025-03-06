Houston family shares story of tragedy and faith through film

The Brief Jeffrey Michael Boso Varian unknowingly took a drug laced with fentanyl in 2022, which led to severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen. Jeffrey’s parents encountered significant resistance from hospitals and insurance companies, with several hospitals allegedly prioritizing ending treatment over rehabilitation. The documentary Open Your Eyes Jeffrey , directed by Charlie Minn, was made to educate the public about healthcare challenges and patient advocacy.



A Houston family is using film to share their tragic story and raise awareness about healthcare challenges after their son suffered brain damage from fentanyl poisoning.

What happened to Jeffery?

What we know:

In 2022, Jeffrey Michael Boso Varian, who aspired to become a doctor, took a drug unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

The incident led to severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen. His mother, Jessica Varian, recalls the devastating journey that followed.

"It was so bad, the harassment and the denials and everything, that I thought to myself—the best thing that can happen at this moment is try to kill Jeffrey and kill myself. Because there's no hope anymore," she said.

Jeffery and his mother during his stay in the hospital. Family submitted photo

While fighting to keep Jeffrey alive, his parents say they faced significant resistance from multiple hospitals and insurance companies. According to them, several hospitals were more focused on ending efforts to sustain Jeffrey’s life rather than pursuing further treatment and rehabilitation.

"Through this process, we went through denial after denial, after denial," said Jeffrey’s stepfather, George Varian. He also highlighted the struggles families face when challenging insurance denials. "Ninety-eight percent of people that get denied by insurance don’t appeal. They just accept what the hospital says they can or cannot do."

Despite the obstacles, Jessica Varian says their faith sustained them, and Jeffrey showed remarkable improvement both physically and neurologically. After a 16-month fight, he passed away in March 2024. His family has since compiled their experiences into a documentary to educate the public about healthcare challenges and patient advocacy.

The documentary, directed by Charlie Minn, premiered in select theaters in the Houston area March 6.

"Don’t give up in life. To life. Where there is the will of men and faith…but you have this body. "It’s an incredible machine," Jeffrey once said.

The documentary, Open Your Eyes Jeffrey, directed by Charlie Minn, is currently playing in select theaters in the Houston area through March 13. You can find out where to see the film here.