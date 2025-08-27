Texas Congressional Candidate Sparks Controversy with Quran-Burning Video

article

The Brief Valentina Gomez, a candidate for Texas's 31st congressional district, sparked controversy by burning a Quran with a flamethrower in a viral video, leading to her ban from all major social media platforms except X. The incident has drawn significant attention to Gomez's campaign, raising questions about the role of social media in political discourse and the impact of controversial actions on electoral prospects.



What we know:

Valentina Gomez, a candidate campaigning for Texas's 31st congressional district, has ignited a firestorm of controversy after a video of her burning a Quran with a flamethrower went viral.

The provocative act has led to her being banned from every major social media platform except X, formerly known as Twitter.

Full interview wit Valentina Gomez

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX26's Isiah Carey, Gomez defended her actions, stating that she stands by her actions.

Public response to the video

The video, which quickly gained traction online, has drawn widespread condemnation from various communities and organizations.

Critics argue that Gomez's actions are not only disrespectful but also incite hatred and division.

Despite the backlash, Gomez remains steadfast in her campaign, using the controversy to further her message and connect with voters who share her views.

Her campaign has become a focal point in the race for the 31st congressional district, drawing attention from both local and national media.