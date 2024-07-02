Sig Sauer P320s pistols discharging without trigger pulled, report says

According to TheTrace.org, more than 80 people have been injured from their Sig Sauer P320s pistols firing without the trigger being pulled.

Recently, a police officer in The City of La Grange almost died from blood loss after his service pistol unintentionally discharged inside of his holster. Also, a Georgia jury concluded that the company had failed to adequately warn consumers about the risk of the gun unintentionally discharged on June 24.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE