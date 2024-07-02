Expand / Collapse search

Sig Sauer P320s pistols discharging without trigger pulled, report says

Published  July 2, 2024 11:28pm CDT
HOUSTON - According to TheTrace.org, more than 80 people have been injured from their Sig Sauer P320s pistols firing without the trigger being pulled.

Recently, a police officer in The City of La Grange almost died from blood loss after his service pistol unintentionally discharged inside of his holster. Also, a Georgia jury concluded that the company had failed to adequately warn consumers about the risk of the gun unintentionally discharged on June 24.

