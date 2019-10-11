Law office in Old Sixth Ward painted in Houston Astros orange

As the Houston Astros swing for the ring, fans are finding new ways to cheer on the hometown team.

Some fans are wearing the team colors, but a law office in Houston took it a step beyond. The office building in Old Six Ward is painted entirely in Astros colors.

“The Astros were 100 percent the inspiration. They’ve been doing such a great job. 162 games they’ve played this year with style and grace, and we wanted to celebrate them and honor them. And we wanted to be a part of it,” says attorney Kathleen Vossler.

An office building in Old Sixth Ward is painted in Houston Astros orange. (FOX 26 Houston)

The exterior is painted in orange and yellow stripes, has a blue and orange star and the windows feature Astros decals.

Vossler says they aren’t done yet. A letter “H” is being painted onto one of the windows to match the other.

“My son is talking about putting up one of those inflatable Orbits. And I haven’t gone that far yet, but anything can happen," says Vossler.