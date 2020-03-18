Explore the world without leaving home, a list of virtual tours for your family

As we follow the coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions the social distancing and isolation can be difficult at times, but there's no reason to go stir-crazy when you have the world just a click away. Here's a quick list of places to visit with the family without leaving your home.

Starting right here in Texas The Bullock Museum offers the history of the Lone Star State

or you can visit the Alamo without driving to San Antonio.

The National Parks are virtually open from sea to shining sea:

-Statue of Liberty

-Mount Rushmore

-Grand Teton

Advertisement

-Yellowstone and an "Old Faithful" geyser web cam

-Yosemite

-Denali

Many zoos have live cameras that allow you to check in on the animals. The Houston Zoo has 6 live cameras, Giraffe Cam, Gorilla Habitat, Elephant Yard, Leafcutter Ant, Rhino Yard and Chimp Window.

The San Diego Zoo has a great kids page with lots of interactive options

Google has an extensive list of the world's Art Museums online including THe Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, National Gallery in Washington DC, The Munch Museum in Oslo, Museuo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate Museum in London and many others.

History fans will enjoy the tour of The British Museum and our Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

For those of you who want to get off-planet, that's available too Access Mars reveals the real surface of Mars as recorded by NASA's Curiosity Rover.

If you're looking for more options just Google virtual tours.