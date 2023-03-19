Last night of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, visitors share their favorite parts

Sunday was the final night for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Thousands of people from all over the nation poured into our city over the past three and a half weeks just to attend.

We spoke with people about this year's lineup and the moments that stood out to them.

"I've been probably two or three times this year," says one attendee.

Thousands packed NRG Stadium for the finals and to watch the cowboys and cowgirls compete for big bucks.

"It's Texas. Everybody wanna be a part of Texas. It gives everybody who is not native Texan an opportunity to come out and enjoy and see what Texas is really all about," another Rodeo visitor said.

The Rodeo is a Texas tradition that draws people from every corner of the country. "Just a first-time experience, I wanted to experience it," says a first-time Rodeo attendee.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one for the books," another person said.

We couldn't find one person who wasn't excited about the final concert performance from Luke Bryan to wrap up the Rodeo.

For now, kick off those boots, and we'll see you next year for the Houston Rodeo in 2024!