Records were shattered at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Junior Market Barrow Auction, as donors, exhibitors, and volunteers witnessed history in the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion.

The Grand Champion Barrow, exhibited by Sage Bearden, 14, from Crowell FFA, sold for a record of $375,000 to Gregg Reyes – Reytec Construction, Sabra Smith, Kathy and Matt Norris and Lisa Blackwood. The previous record, set in 2022, was $250,000.

Bearden cried with happiness as the grand total was announced.

"I never dreamed that I would be here," Bearden said.

The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, exhibited by Zachery "Ky" Blount, 14, from Kerr County 4-H, broke another record. His barrow sold $320,000 to Sheri and Rob Walker, Andrea and Scott Fish, Sherry and Connard Barker and Mark Ward. The previous record, set in 2022, was $200,000.

Martha Ceballos, who has been chairperson of the Swine Auction committee for four years, was excited about witnessing such a historic event. "We do this for the kids," Ceballos said.