Houston Rodeo: The Hideout honky-tonk for ages 21 and up, schedule, performers

Ditch the younger crowd and enjoy a honky-tonk, the Houston Rodeo's version!

The Hideout is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's own honky-tonk in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena. It's open from 6 p.m. until midnight and you can get entrance for just the price of admission into NRG Park.

RODEO TICKETS: Here's how to get tickets, passes for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023

It features a spacious dance floor, bars, and live music from some up-and-coming musicians. This mini-concert area is reserved for people ages 21 and up.

You can even visit the Jim Beam "Find Your Flavor" trailer with complimentary Jim Beam Flavor samples and fun giveaways. The trailer is open from Thursday to Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

The Hideout Lineup

Feb. 28 – Huser Brother Band

March 1 – Jon Stork (Armed Forces Day presented by Crown Royal)

March 2 – Graycie York

March 3 – J Paul Jr. and The Zydeco Nubreeds (Black Heritage Day presented by Kroger)

March 4 – Gunnar Latham

March 5 – Sun Valley Station

March 6 – Trent Cowie (First Responders Day presented by Fiesta)

March 7 – Big Joe Walker

March 8 – Chad Cooke Band

March 9 – Susan Hickman

March 10 – Darrin Morris Band

March 11 – Texas Renegade

March 12 – Predilecto (Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta)

March 13 – Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers

March 14 – Slade Coulter

March 15 – Carson Jeffrey

March 16 – Bubba Westly

March 17 – Small Town Habit

March 18 – Jesse Raub Jr.

March 19 – Kin Faux