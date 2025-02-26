Houston rodeo: The Hideout, Acoustic Sunset Roundup artist lineup

The Brief The Hideout is the Houston Rodeo's very own honky-tonk with a dance floor, live music, and drinks! It's located in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena and opens at 6 p.m. The rodeo is also having an acoustic set to be played by a different artist starting at 7 p.m.



Howdyyyy! Another year, another rodeo, which means, another music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!

What's great is admission to the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

The Hideout at the Houston rodeo

What we know:

The Hideout is open from March 4 to March 23 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Some of the best hours for a night of dancing and mingling! Shows will kick-off 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on weekends.

This year, the Rodeo is offering The Acoustic Sunset Roundup at The Hideout, an hour-acoustic set starting at 7 p.m.

You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.

Sunset Roundup at The Hideout

March 4 – Caleb Young

March 5 – Junior Gordon

March 6 – Tyler Hodgson

March 10 – Brayden Stewart

March 11 – Maverick Murphy

March 12 – Peytan Porter

March 13 – Cooper Wade

March 14 – Bret Mullins

March 17 – Hunter Flynn

March 18 – Bubba Westly

March 19 – Sundance Head

March 20 – Darren Morris

March 21 – Austin English

The Hideout Lineup (10 PM Weekdays / 8 PM Weekends)

March 4 – Susan Hickman

March 5 – Gunnar Latham

March 6 – Adara Kay

March 7 – Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers

March 8 – Cole Phillips

March 9 – Coffey Anderson

March 10 – Jon Stork

March 11 – The Reed Brothers

March 12 – Phenyx Lullabies

March 13 – Cole Whittlesey

March 14 – Ghosts of Hill County

March 15 – Payton Howie

March 16 – Los Bohemios de Michoacán

March 17 – David Adam Byrnes

March 18 – Trent Cowie

March 19 – Josh Grider

March 20 – Huser Brothers

March 21 – Redferrin

March 22 – Hayden Baker

March 23 – Hayden Haddock