Houston rodeo: The Hideout, Acoustic Sunset Roundup artist lineup

Published  February 26, 2025 11:53am CST
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
    • The Hideout is the Houston Rodeo's very own honky-tonk with a dance floor, live music, and drinks!
    • It's located in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena and opens at 6 p.m.
    • The rodeo is also having an acoustic set to be played by a different artist starting at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON - Howdyyyy! Another year, another rodeo, which means, another music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!

What's great is admission to the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

The Hideout at the Houston rodeo

What we know:

The Hideout is open from March 4 to March 23 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Some of the best hours for a night of dancing and mingling! Shows will kick-off 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on weekends.

This year, the Rodeo is offering The Acoustic Sunset Roundup at The Hideout, an hour-acoustic set starting at 7 p.m.

You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.

Sunset Roundup at The Hideout

  • March 4 – Caleb Young
  • March 5 – Junior Gordon
  • March 6 – Tyler Hodgson
  • March 10 – Brayden Stewart
  • March 11 – Maverick Murphy
  • March 12 – Peytan Porter
  • March 13 – Cooper Wade
  • March 14 – Bret Mullins
  • March 17 – Hunter Flynn
  • March 18 – Bubba Westly
  • March 19 – Sundance Head
  • March 20 – Darren Morris
  • March 21 – Austin English

The Hideout Lineup (10 PM Weekdays / 8 PM Weekends)

  • March 4 – Susan Hickman
  • March 5 – Gunnar Latham
  • March 6 – Adara Kay
  • March 7 – Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers
  • March 8 – Cole Phillips
  • March 9 – Coffey Anderson
  • March 10 – Jon Stork
  • March 11 – The Reed Brothers
  • March 12 – Phenyx Lullabies
  • March 13 – Cole Whittlesey
  • March 14 – Ghosts of Hill County
  • March 15 – Payton Howie
  • March 16 – Los Bohemios de Michoacán
  • March 17 – David Adam Byrnes
  • March 18 – Trent Cowie
  • March 19 – Josh Grider
  • March 20 – Huser Brothers
  • March 21 – Redferrin
  • March 22 – Hayden Baker
  • March 23 – Hayden Haddock

