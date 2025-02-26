Houston rodeo: The Hideout, Acoustic Sunset Roundup artist lineup
HOUSTON - Howdyyyy! Another year, another rodeo, which means, another music lineup for The Hideout at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!
This honky-tonk dancehall is for those 21 and up and is located inside the Rodeo, featuring up-and-coming artists!
What's great is admission to the honky-tonk is free with a grounds ticket or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.
The Hideout at the Houston rodeo
What we know:
The Hideout is open from March 4 to March 23 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Some of the best hours for a night of dancing and mingling! Shows will kick-off 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on weekends.
This year, the Rodeo is offering The Acoustic Sunset Roundup at The Hideout, an hour-acoustic set starting at 7 p.m.
You can see the list of performances and what day they will be on below.
Sunset Roundup at The Hideout
- March 4 – Caleb Young
- March 5 – Junior Gordon
- March 6 – Tyler Hodgson
- March 10 – Brayden Stewart
- March 11 – Maverick Murphy
- March 12 – Peytan Porter
- March 13 – Cooper Wade
- March 14 – Bret Mullins
- March 17 – Hunter Flynn
- March 18 – Bubba Westly
- March 19 – Sundance Head
- March 20 – Darren Morris
- March 21 – Austin English
The Hideout Lineup (10 PM Weekdays / 8 PM Weekends)
- March 4 – Susan Hickman
- March 5 – Gunnar Latham
- March 6 – Adara Kay
- March 7 – Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers
- March 8 – Cole Phillips
- March 9 – Coffey Anderson
- March 10 – Jon Stork
- March 11 – The Reed Brothers
- March 12 – Phenyx Lullabies
- March 13 – Cole Whittlesey
- March 14 – Ghosts of Hill County
- March 15 – Payton Howie
- March 16 – Los Bohemios de Michoacán
- March 17 – David Adam Byrnes
- March 18 – Trent Cowie
- March 19 – Josh Grider
- March 20 – Huser Brothers
- March 21 – Redferrin
- March 22 – Hayden Baker
- March 23 – Hayden Haddock
