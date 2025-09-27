Cocktails, bold flavors and fresh produce, Good God Nadine is the southern bar Houston’s been waiting for

Good God, Nadine’s is a bar-forward Southern eatery with bold flavors, strong drinks, and vintage charm. Inspired by everyone’s favorite eccentric aunt, it's a garden party with oysters, frozens, and a bit of mild cursing.

The bar menu features craft cocktails, frozen cocktails, and beers and wines on tap, and the food pulls inspiration from the Gulf of Mexico and the Deep South.

Farm to table, seed to fork, Good God Nadine’s is a bar with truly, fresh greens and a whole lot of other tasty treats.

What to know

Good God, Nadine’s is located in the Heights at 33 Waugh (713-864-8084)

The restaurant is open from 4pm to midnight (kitchen closes at 11:00 pm) Tuesday – Saturday, and 12:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday.

Happy Hour every Tuesday-Friday from 4pm–6pm

Their website explains the farm connection:

"We’re native Houstonians who care deeply about food, drink, and hospitality — so much so that we built Verdegreens, our organic and hydroponic farm on Houston’s Northside, to grow the kind of fresh, flavorful ingredients we wanted to see on local tables.

As farmers, chefs, and hospitality industry veterans, we’re inspired by the living world around us and by the traditions, ingredients, and cultures that shape the Gulf Coast.

We source from Verdegreens and other local purveyors whenever we can, because we believe that hospitality starts with honesty — and there’s no substitute for ingredients grown with care."

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Dig deeper:

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

"Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

Coming in 2026

Eat Drink HTX – February 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org