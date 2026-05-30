Brunch, lunch or dinner with a Latin flair at Exilio

Exilio Latin Flair is a fusion of design and culture.

Stepping into the restaurant feels like entering a vibrant, upscale sanctuary. Designed by the acclaimed Carlos Castroparedes, the interiors feature a lively "fusion of all Latin style" where rich, poetic colors match the boldness of the menu. Guests can enjoy their meals inside the sophisticated dining room or step out onto the picturesque covered patio, which is anchored by a tiered fountain and surrounded by towering oak trees.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The newest concept from Bari Hospitality Group, EXILIO presents a vibrant, contemporary approach to Latin cuisine. A restaurant passionate in interpreting the evolution of ancient dishes for today’s adventuresome palates.

Chef Renato de Pirro, widely celebrated for his masterful work at Bari Ristorante, steps outside the bounds of traditional Mediterranean fare to explore the ingredients of Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Spain. The menu masterfully balances flame-kissed execution with delicate, refined raw preparations.

Start your meal with one of these dynamic appetizers:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Agua Chile Negro

Agua Chile Negro : A beautifully dramatic dish featuring perfectly balanced citrus, heat, and deeply savory charred notes.

Gulf Crab Coctel : A fresh, elevated take on coastal tradition packed with sweet, tender jumbo lump crabmeat.

Fried Gulf Oysters: Crispy on the outside, incredibly juicy on the inside, and paired with house-crafted elements that highlight local Texas seafood.

From there you have delicious seafood and Argentinian beef choices for your main course. One option is the Milanesa – a thin beef tenderloin, breaded and pan-fried, with tatemada sauce, heirloom tomatoes, and Manchego.

Milanesa

At the heart of Exilio’s kitchen is a dedication to artisanal, grain-free, and heirloom masa bases. Guests can sample an array of distinct, scratch-made bases:

Chick Pea Tortillas : Earthy, delicate, and uniquely savory.

Blue Corn Tortillas : Robust, authentic, and rich in natural flavor.

Black Bean Tortillas: Deeply complex and structurally perfect for holding heavy ingredients.

Lobster on Blue Corn Tortilla

To elevate these bases, the kitchen serves multiple distinct sauces, ranging from vibrant, herbaceous condiments to deeply complex, roasted salsas. This includes their signature tatemada sauce, which introduces a perfect layer of charred, smoky depth to the plate.

Exlio is located at 2817 W Dallas St. Phone number is 832-569-5007.

Parking is valet only, reservations are recommended.

Open for Lunch & Dinner with Brunch on Weekends

Brunch: Sat, Sun 11:00 am–3:00 pm

Lunch: Mon–Fri 11:00 am–4:00 pm

Dinner Mon, Sun 4:00 pm–10:00 pmTue, Wed 4:00 pm–11:00 pmThu–Sat 4:00 pm–12:00 am

Mon, Sun 4:00 pm–10:00 pm

Tue, Wed 4:00 pm–11:00 pm

Thu–Sat 4:00 pm–12:00 am

Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs. Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Argentinian Prawns Mojo de Ajo

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houton Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a 4-week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurants Weeks takes place August 1st through Labor Day every year.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Houston Restaurant Weeks — August 1 – September 7, 2026

Menus go online July 15, 2026 at www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com

Eat Drink HTX – February 15–28, 2027

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – www.houstonfoodbank.org