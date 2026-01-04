Eat Drink HTX 2026 preview - Clear Lake restaurants

Two restaurants returning this year to Eat Drink HTX are highlighted in this EDHTX preview edition of Foodies and Friends.

Eat Drink HTX 2026: Clear Lake-area restaurants on the menu

A trip to Seabrook reveals a Greek kitchen that is well worth the trip from anywhere in the Greater Houston area. Katie Stone visits with owners Dimitrios and Maria Haronitis.

Just down the road in Webster, family-owned and operated since 1989, Noon Mirch Kitchen + Bar serves authentic Indian cuisine and now, with the second generation at the helm, some tasty and unique fusion dishes are finding their way onto the menu as well. Katie Stone talks with Navul and Annika Nanda about the foods on the lunch and dinner menus for EatDrinkHTX and about the past and future of the restaurant.

Athena’s Corner, located at 2900 East NASA Parkway in Seabrook, will be featuring some of their most popular items, including Athena’s chips, fried zucchini and eggplant slices served with 2 different and delicious dipping sauces.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

From Death Wings to Naan Chips, there’s something for everyone’s palate at Noon Mirch Kitchen + Bar located in Webster at 505 East NASA Parkway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Eat Drink HTX

Menus for 2026 Eat Drink HTX go live on the website (www.eatdrinkhtx.com) on February 1st. The event benefiting the Houston Food Bank runs from February 15 – 26, 2026. Start planning now to dine out and do good.

Foodies & Friends

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, "Foodies and Friends" is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

Eat Drink HTX – February 15–28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org