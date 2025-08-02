From corporate dreams to America’s DJ: The inspiring journey of Calvin Seino, aka DJ Tryfe

The Brief Calvin Seino, known as DJ Tryfe, transitioned from aspiring to work in corporate America to becoming a renowned DJ, performing at high-profile events like Kamala Harris's rally and the White House during Pride Month. Raised in a Christian household, Seino navigated his identity and sexuality, using music as a means of self-expression and eventually founding a foundation focused on mental health within Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities. Despite personal challenges, including the loss of his father, Seino achieved significant career success and secured brand partnerships with Serato and Apple Music, embodying resilience and authenticity.



In the pulsating heart of America’s music scene, where beats and rhythms intertwine to create unforgettable experiences, one name stands out: DJ Tryfe.

Known to his family and friends as Calvin Seino, this dynamic DJ has carved a niche for himself, transforming from a corporate hopeful to a musical sensation.

His journey is not just about spinning records; it’s a testament to self-discovery, resilience, and the power of embracing one's true identity.

A Humble Beginning

The backstory:

Calvin Seino was raised in a Christian household, where values of faith, community, and integrity were deeply instilled. Growing up, he navigated the complexities of exploring his identity and discovering his sexuality, a journey that was both challenging and enlightening.

In a world where expectations often overshadow personal aspirations, Seino found solace in music—a universal language that allowed him to express his true self.

The Unexpected Path

Seino’s academic journey led him to Howard University, a prestigious institution known for nurturing leaders and innovators. With a degree in hand, he envisioned a future in corporate America, a path that seemed secure and promising.

Yet, life had other plans.

The allure of music, the thrill of DJing, and the vibrant energy of nightclubs beckoned him. What started as a hobby soon became a calling, propelling him onto stages he never imagined he’d grace.

Rising to Stardom

DJ Tryfe’s talent and charisma quickly caught the attention of industry giants.

His big break came when he opened for then-Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, an event attended by A-listers including Beyoncé.

"Beyoncé could literally be listening to my setlist. I was concerned about that, but that wasn't my biggest priority. My priority that day was to make sure that people recognized the movement that was ensuing in front of us. The importance of that day was to spread joy. To make sure everybody in that stadium left better than how they came," Seino said. "I had no idea there was going to be 30,000 people there. I had no idea that nine million people were going to be watching online. I just wanted to go out there and get everyone excited as I was for Kamala Harris," Seino said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This milestone was a turning point, solidifying his status as America’s DJ. His performances at the White House during Pride Month further cemented his reputation, showcasing his ability to blend music with meaningful advocacy.

"My mom was with me. Like I drove to the White House, the gates opened up and I drove in. I walk inside, and they take me to my dressing room and, mind you, my dressing room is the same one that BB King used, that Aretha Franklin used. Michelle Obama's portrait is standing next to the door of my dressing room," Seino said. "It's so much history, and it's one of those things that as a child from an immigrant, as a Black man, as a gay man, this is never where I saw myself standing and this is never where I saw myself being welcomed," Seino continued.

Brand Partnerships and Philanthropy

Success in the music industry often leads to lucrative opportunities, and Seino’s journey is no exception. His brand partnerships with Serato and Apple Music are a testament to his influence and reach.

Yet, beyond the glitz and glamour, Seino remains committed to giving back. He founded his own foundation, focusing on mental health within the Black and Brown communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals. His advocacy is driven by personal experiences and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized groups.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Personal Triumphs and Tribulations

Seino’s career soared even as he faced personal loss.

The passing of his father, an Afro-Cuban immigrant who embodied resilience and determination, was a profound moment in his life. Despite the grief, Seino channeled his emotions into his work, achieving some of his greatest successes during this period.

His father’s legacy continues to inspire him, reminding him of the importance of perseverance and authenticity.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I hate he didn't get to see it. He passed right when everything began to take off. I do feel like he's there and on the journey with me. I know it's his wildest dreams. I think about my grandmother as well. She raised these kids in Cuba, and to get them to the states is one thing, and it's not just the role of immigrating to a different country," Seino said. "It's emigrating from a socialist, communist country into whatever we call America today. It's the language barrier. There are a lot of layers of difficulty they've had to endure and obstacles they had to get over. To be able to do the things that I am, I feel like I'm telling them ‘thank you,’ in my way. The work that you did, the things that you gave up, the life that you left, it wasn't in vain," he said.

A Vision for the Future

As DJ Tryfe looks to the future, he remains grounded in his mission to uplift and inspire. His story is a beacon of hope for those navigating their own paths, proving that dreams can evolve and flourish in unexpected ways.

Through music, advocacy, and community engagement, Calvin Seino is not just America’s DJ; he is a symbol of courage, transformation, and the enduring power of self-discovery.

In a world where identities are often challenged and dreams are deferred, DJ Tryfe’s journey is a reminder that embracing one’s true self can lead to unimaginable heights. His beats continue to resonate, not just in clubs and rallies, but in the hearts of those who dare to dream beyond boundaries.

