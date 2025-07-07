Houston Restaurant Weeks preview at Fadi's: Foodies & Friends

The Brief All five Fadi’s locations will be participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.



All five Fadi’s locations will be participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks later this summer.

Chef and founder Fadi Dimassi has been serving fresh Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine since 1996 in Houston, Texas.

Born and raised in Saida, Lebanon, Fadi began training at the age of 19 in his family’s restaurant and now serves his award-winning Mediterranean cuisines through locations in Houston and Dallas.

Katie Stone visits with his daughter Lana to get a peek at the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu and discovers that almost everything on the menu is available for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Several flavors of hummus and fresh baked pita bread start your meal, followed by salads, hot and cold vegetables, and, of course, your choice of chicken, lamb or beef kafta kabobs.

Fadi’s is open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Menus will go live on the HRW website on July 15, 2025, so that Houston diners can begin planning where and what to eat in August.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The backstory:

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in Southeast Texas.

