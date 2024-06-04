Foodies and Friends - Oporto Fooding House and Wine

You don't have to travel 4800 miles to get a taste of Portugal. Join Katie Stone as she visits OPORTO right here in Midtown. Owners Shiva and Rick Di Virgilio as they introduce some classic Portuguese dishes.

OPORTO Fooding House & Wine is the evolution of Oporto Wine Café, a food & wine bar concept founded in 2006 by Rick Di Virgilio. A rustic Portuguese inspired menu with a boutique old world wine list and a proper cocktail bar alongside a café. An original all day cafe and bar was born!

125 West Gray, Houston 77019

713-528-0115

Open

Monday - Thursday 11am - 10pm

Friday - Saturday 11am - 10:30pm

Sunday 3pm - 9pm

Happy Hour Monday - Friday 3pm - 6:30pm

